Russia is a conscientious and reliable supplier of hydrocarbons, having delivered $320 bln worth of energy resources to Europe since 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article titled "The Impact of Global Economy on International Security" for Kommersant newspaper.

"Russia is a responsible and reliable supplier of hydrocarbons, food, fertilizer, and, more recently, digital technologies. Unlike our opponents, our country does not use the economy to settle geopolitical scores or engage in positional battles with competitors. Since 2022, we have supplied Europe with energy resources worth $320 bln," Lavrov said.