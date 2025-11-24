Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President begins state visit to Kyrgyzstan

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrived in Bishkek on November 25, where Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov personally welcomed him at Manas Airport amid ceremonial honors including honor guard formation and national flag displays.

The Russian leader's visit comes ahead of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, which will take place on November 27.

Today, Presidents Putin and Japarov will lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Victory Square in Bishkek, after which they will hold an informal meeting at the Ala-Archa residence.

November 26 schedules Russian-Kyrgyz official talks, a state reception, and informal luncheon with CSTO leaders.

Then, on November 27, the Russian leader will address a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council and speak with Kremlin journalists.

