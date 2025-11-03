Sergei Shoigu expects no competition between Zangezur and North-South corridors

The Zangezur corridor and the North-South transport corridor will not compete with each other, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said following the 13th meeting of security council secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, which is taking place in Moscow.

"I believe that both roads not only have a right to exist, but are necessary for connecting Azerbaijan with its regions, and creating transport corridors for trade between the countries," Sergey Shoigu said.

The North-South corridor connects the ports of the deep south with the Arctic Ocean, and the Northern Sea Route.

"I don't see anything wrong with it, and [there's no] competition if someone takes something around, or bypassing it," Sergey Shoigu said.

Russia is a vast country with a highly developed transport route, and "any road is always a good thing", the Russian Security Council Secretary added.