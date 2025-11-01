Stavropol Duma ex-deputy sentenced for 6 years for fraud

A former deputy in the Stavropol Krai was convicted of fraud. Two of his accomplices were also sentenced to prison terms.

A former Stavropol deputy received a 6-year prison sentence for a criminal case involving fraud in the amount of 2.5 mln rubles, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reports.

According to investigators, the former MP deceived an acquaintance to pay off a 2.5 mln ruble debt. The former deputy attracted the funds by promising a sky-high return of 50% per month, but the money ended up in the pocket of the official, who spent it on personal needs.

Two of the former deputy's accomplices were also charged and received sentences ranging from three to three and a half years in a penal colony. The defendants were also fined 200,000-350,000 rubles.