Türkiye reports emergency on tanker heading to Novorossiysk

The Gambian-flagged tanker Kairos, which was heading to Novorossiysk, caught fire, according to the Turkish Directorate General for Maritime Affairs.

The vessel was unladen. The incident, caused by an "external force", occurred approximately 28 nautical miles from the Turkish coast.

According to the directorate, there are 25 crew members on board, and rescue efforts are underway. Their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

"Our rescue units have been sent to the region to evacuate the sailors. The evacuation process is under control",

Directorate General reported.