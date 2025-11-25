Türkiye seeks to resume Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that direct peace talks between Moscow and Kiev will be held in Istanbul, his press service said.

"President Erdogan stated that Turkey will continue its diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct contacts between the parties to reach a fair and lasting peace as soon as possible," the statement reads.

It was also noted that direct talks between the parties can be organized in Istanbul and that Turkey maintains contacts with both Ukraine and Russia on this matter.