US may cancel contacts with Iran if there is no agreement on IAEA inspections

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cancel further meetings between U.S. officials and their Iranian counterparts if there is no agreement between Tehran and Washington regarding the return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival in Reading, Pennsylvania, the U.S. leader assured that an agreement between Tehran and Washington regarding the arrival of IAEA inspectors in Iran already exists.

"They [Iranian officials] told us inside [during the face-to-face negotiations that took place in Switzerland on June 21-22], and we have it down 100% inspections, and if they were right [regarding the lack of understanding on inspections], I'd cancel the [upcoming] meetings right now," Trump said.

In the vicinity of neighboring Allentown, he will later visit a truck assembly plant and then deliver a speech on economic issues.