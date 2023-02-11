Earthquake death toll in Syria and Türkiye exceeds 25,000 people

11 Feb. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Earthquake death toll in Syria and Türkiye is over 25,000 people

The earthquake death toll has risen in Syria and Türkiye.

The total death toll from the devastating earthquake in Syria and Türkiye has exceeded 25,000 people.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the death toll in Türkiye had reached 21,848 people. Meanwhile, the Syrian authorities reported 3,553 deaths.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that the US is freezing sanctions against Syria in connection with the earthquake that hit the country.