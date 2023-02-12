Man rescued after spending more than 6 days under rubble in Türkiye

12 Feb. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the province of Hatay, located in southern Türkiye, a man was pulled out from the rubble after spending more than 6 days there. Local media write about it.

The 35-year-old victim was rescued from the rubble of a six-story building located in the Antakya region. It was done with the participation of the Romanian military. The man was given first aid, after which he was handed over to the doctors.

A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye on February 6. According to the latest information, the earthquake claimed the lives of 24,6 thousand people, 80 thousand were injured.

At the site of the destruction are 166 thousand emergency workers now.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that a nationwide mourning was declared in Türkiye on the day of the tragedy. It will last until sunset on February 12. In 10 provinces of Türkiye, a state of emergency was introduced for a period of 3 months.