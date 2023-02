14 Feb. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Minister of Petroleum and CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr said that the country would increase gas production by 50% by 2031.

Khojasteh-Mehr noted that this project "will require about $70 billion in investments".

He also noted that the company would increase gas production in the central regions of the country to 142 million cubic meters and invest $3,6 million in 13 gas fields.