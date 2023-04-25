Turkish Foreign Ministry slams Biden’s statement

25 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has slammed U.S. President Joe Biden and some other countries over their remarks on the Armenian claims about the events of 1915.

“The unfortunate statements that are incompatible with historical facts and international law regarding the events of 1915 are futile efforts aimed at rewriting history for political motives,” read a written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The statement followed a written commemoration by Biden, who described the mass killings of Armenians during the World War I events as genocide.

“It should not be forgotten that 1915 events cannot be defined according to politicians’ personal agendas and their domestic political considerations. Such an approach can only lead to distortion of history. Those who insist on this biased approach will go down in history as worthless opportunist politicians,” the ministry recalled.

“We reject these statements, which we consider null and void, and condemn in the strongest terms those who persist in this mistake. Türkiye does not need to be lectured about its own history by anyone,” the ministry added, recalling Türkiye’s proposal for establishing a Joint History Commission with Armenia.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also reacted to the statements through his Twitter account.

“Yet another attempt by political charlatans to distort history! Politically-driven statements cannot change the facts. Those intentionally insisting on their mistakes are destined to be remembered as hypocrites. No one shall dare to lecture us on our history,” Çavuşoğlu said.