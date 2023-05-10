Turkish Foreign Ministry: monument to terrorists in Yerevan must be demolished

10 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said that Ankara has issued warnings to Armenia regarding the monument to terrorists installed there.

He noted that Türkiye has made significant gestures towards Armenia, but Armenia has once again shown its insincerity.

"We have made some gestures towards normalization of relations with Armenia. Our goal was to normalize relations and contribute to the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Cavusoglu said.

"The installation of a monument to the “Nemesis” terrorists in Yerevan is unacceptable. We have given Armenia the necessary warnings regarding the demolition of the monument. We are also considering the possibility of taking additional measures," the diplomat stressed.