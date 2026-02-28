Iran issues ultimatum to Persian Gulf countries

Iran has called on the Persian Gulf countries to close the US bases, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh.

In an interview with CNN, Khatibzadeh stated that if the Gulf countries refuse to comply, Iran will have no choice but to respond militarily.

He explained that the Islamic Republic cannot operate directly on US soil, therefore Iranian forces can only attack targets under US jurisdiction in the Middle East.

The ultimatum follows a series of US and Israeli airstrikes against targets in Iran, which resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.