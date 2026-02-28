Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Iran over Khamenei's death

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation, during which they focused on the recent escalation triggered by US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 27.

Bayramov expressed deep concern over the tragic developments in the region and conveyed condolences to the Iranian people and leadership over the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as civilian casualties.

The Azerbaijani minister reaffirmed Baku's commitment to a swift cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic resolution based on international law. He also stressed that Azerbaijani territory would not be used against Iran.

The US and Israeli strikes on February 27 killed several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Khamenei. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israeli and US targets in the region.