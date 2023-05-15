Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdogan

15 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 15.

"The head of state congratulated President Erdogan and the People’s Alliance on the occasion of winning the majority of votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye," the sttement reads.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Republic of Türkiye has made great progress under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and as a manifestation of this, the fraternal Turkish people have shown their trust in their leader in these elections as well.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the attention and congratulations.