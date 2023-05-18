Armenian armed forces used combat UAVs in Kalbajar direction

18 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Armed Forces have used combat UAVs on several positions of the Azerbaijan Army, deployed in the direction of the Kalbajar district’s Yellija settlement at 07:15 (GMT +4), according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the inspection of the territory, the remains of self-made shells dropped by Armenian Armed Forces using UAVs, made in a handicraft way, were found.

"The divisions of the Azerbaijan Army did not suffer losses, retaliatory measures are being taken. All responsibility for the tension in the region lies with the leadership of Armenia," the ministry stressed.

