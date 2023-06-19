Uzbekistan signs two-year contract for Russian gas purchase

19 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan has reached an agreement with Russia on gas purchases within two years, with annual volumes totaling around $2.8 bln, the press service of the Uzbek Energy Ministry said.

"A gas sales agreement has been concluded between UzGasTrade and Gazprom Export for two years between Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov and Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexey Miller ," the statement reads.

Annual volumes total around $2.8 bln.

"The contract developed at fully commercial terms is one of the measures aimed at partially meeting the demand for natural gas of the republic’s consumers that is growing annually," the statement said.

"The plan is to start import of 9 mln cubic meters of natural gas per day within the framework of the agreement on October 1 of this year," the press service said.