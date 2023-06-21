Azerbaijani army positions in Nakhchivan subjected to Armenian fire

21 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that the Armenian Armed Forces shelled Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Nakhchivan.

"On June 20, starting from 16:30 to 17:25, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the statement reads.

It was also reported that at about 20:10 members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region.

The ministry stressed that the Azerbaijan army units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned directions.