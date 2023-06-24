Ilham Aliyev: revengeful forces rising in Armenia

24 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

He stressed that the geopolitical situation in the world is becoming increasingly strained, revengeful forces are rising in Armenia again, there are new threats in the region.

"Over the past two and a half years, we have been forced to show our strength to the Armenian side several times, first, in response to their military provocations and secondly, we sent them a signal that if they don't behave, if they don't honor their signature, the consequences will be dire for them," Ilham Aliyev said.

He explained that Azerbaijan has never acted hastily, there is no need for that. The head of state recalled that the world community already unequivocally recognizes Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev said that the conclusion of the peace treaty is necessary for Azerbaijan and even more for Armenia. The head of state said that this peace agreement should be signed on the basis of norms and principles of international law and post-war realities should be taken into account.

He noted that the Azerbaijani people should never forget the Armenian atrocities, while the international community and European officials are turning a blind eye to that.

The Azerbaijani leader said that Azerbaijan was preparing for the 44-day war and did not make a secret of that. Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan foiled Armenia's insidious plans and dealt such a crushing blow that Yerevan is still unable to recover.