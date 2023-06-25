Airline tickets prices recover after Wagner mutiny

25 Jun. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The situation with the prices for foreign countries air tickets has normalized. Their cost has become the same after a sharp increase the day before, the ATOR press service reports.

They said that citizens could purchase extremely low tariffs both for today and for other dates. At the same time, ATOR reminds about difficult routes to Tbilisi and Belgrade, but the tariffs have normalized.

Thus, the minimum cost of a ticket from Moscow to Dubai is 20.5 thousand rubles, ticket to Istanbul will cost 13.5 thousand rubles, Antalya's tickets will cost 12 thousand rubles.

Citizens can go to Yerevan for 25.6 thousand rubles, and a ticket to Tbilisi will cost 34 thousand rubles. At the same time, the minimum price for tickets to Astana is 7.5 thousand rubles.