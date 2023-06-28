Bank of Russia forecasts GDP growth

28 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Bank of Russia forecasts high growth rate of the national GDP in the second quarter of this year, department director of the Russian Central Bank Kirill Tremasov said.

"If we look at polls of enterprises we are holding, at Bank of Russia’s indicators of the business climate we are calculating according to results of such polls, then it can be observed that the business activity remains high in the second quarter and the economy continues growing," Kirill Tremasov said.

According to him, the second quarter will be characterized by high growth rates, with the 0.5-2% range of GDP growth.