Russia and Iran to increase number of direct flights

1 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran has agreed to launch direct flights between more cities, Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) chief Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh said, commenting on the agreements reached during his visit to Russia in April.

The flights expansion was already on the agenda and will be achieved through the cooperation of the two countries' airlines, Mohammadi Bakhsh added.

He said during the visit, Iran and Russia reached cooperation deals on pilot training and aircraft repair and maintenance, IRNA reported.

The CAO head added talks were also held with Russia on recognizing the two countries' aviation standards.