4 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar weakened against the Russian currency, by 32.5 kopecks to 88.38 rubles, in the early morning trade on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

The euro declined by 13.5 kopecks to 96.51 rubles.

The yuan fell by 0.8 kopecks to trade at 12.174 rubles.