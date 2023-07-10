Erdogan congratulates Mirziyoyev on winning elections

10 Jul. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the presidential election.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed the need for joint and comprehensive preparation for the upcoming high-level meeting of the Council for Strategic Cooperation.

The achieved high level of Türkiye-Uzbekistan relations and within the framework of the enhanced strategic partnership was noted with great satisfaction.

Special attention was given to the further development of active contacts and exchanges, increasing mutual trade, and supporting the implementation of important investment projects and humanitarian programs.