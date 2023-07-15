РУС ENG

Storm to engulf Kabardino-Balkaria on July 16

Storm to engulf Kabardino-Balkaria on July 16

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A storm warning has been issued in Kabardino-Balkaria. The wind gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in the republic.

Specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have warned Kabardino-Balkaria that bad weather is approaching the republic.

“On July 15-16, in some districts on the territory of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, heavy rains, downpours combined with thunderstorms, hail and squally winds up to 25 m/s are expected,”

- press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

Rescuers also warn that as a result of showers, water level may rise in rivers.

45 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos