Storm to engulf Kabardino-Balkaria on July 16

15 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A storm warning has been issued in Kabardino-Balkaria. The wind gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in the republic.

Specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have warned Kabardino-Balkaria that bad weather is approaching the republic.

“On July 15-16, in some districts on the territory of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, heavy rains, downpours combined with thunderstorms, hail and squally winds up to 25 m/s are expected,”

- press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

Rescuers also warn that as a result of showers, water level may rise in rivers.