Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reacts to statement of Russian Foreign Ministry

16 Jul. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reacted to yesterday's statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The department stressed that its content causes misunderstanding and disappointment, as well as it does not comply with the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the two countries.

"It is unacceptable for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation comment on and set conditions for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the context of the fact that Armenia, which occupied our territories for almost 30 years, recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The Azerbaijani diplomatic mission drew attention to the fact that the Azerbaijani side was the first to formulate and present the basic principles for establishing relations with Armenia after the Karabakh war, and Azerbaijan was also the initiator of all the fundamental documents on a number of issues, including the delimitation of the border.

"Currently, the Azerbaijani side is taking practical steps towards advancing the peace agreement",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added.

The Ministry also recalled that Azerbaijan has always demonstrated loyalty to tripartite statements signed by the leaders of the three countries.

"However, since the first day of the signing of the aforementioned trilateral statement, the Armenian side has not complied with many of the provisions of the document, and the Russian side has not ensured the full implementation of the statement within the framework of its obligations. Despite Azerbaijan's repeated warnings about illegal activities using the Lachin road, the transportation of military cargo and mines from Armenia to Azerbaijan, the rotation of illegal military formations, the illegal transportation of third-party citizens countries, nothing has been done to prevent these actions",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

The Foreign Ministry also indicated that the checkpoint on the Lachin road, which was fully in line with the country's legislation and international standards, was established to stop illegal activities and ensure transparency.

"Over the past few months, hundreds of Armenian residents have been allowed to pass through this checkpoint in a regulated and transparent manner. Despite this, the Armenian side still has not stop its military provocations against Azerbaijan. In this context, it is clear to everyone that there are no grounds for attempts to politicize the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint, which is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, as well as for the statements on the alleged tense humanitarian situation in the region",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The statement also emphasizes that, contrary to Tripartite statement, part of the Armenian Armed Forces is still present in Azerbaijani territories and has not been withdrawn from there.

"On the contrary, the support of the Armed Forces of Armenia is carried out in the region under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. It is also known that unhindered communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is difficult under various pretexts. Azerbaijan is interested in ensuring peace and tranquility in the region and will continue its efforts in this direction",

Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said.