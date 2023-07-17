Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold at Rome cup

17 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international "Rome Cup" rhythmic gymnastics tournament has started in the Italian capital Rome.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by 12 gymnasts from the Ojag Sport Club. Two gymnasts from Zagatala branch of Ojaq Sport Club division also participate in the tournament.

Among Azerbaijani gymnasts, gold medals were won by Nilay Pyunkhanli (without an object, with a ball), Nargiz Aliyeva (without an object, with a ball), Michelle Aniskina (without an object, with a ball), Aylin Yusifli (without an object, with a ball), Fatima Zeynalova (hoop).

Also, the representative of the club from Zagatala, Leila Khasratova, managed to win two gold medals (without an object, a mace).

Sara Atakishiyeva won a gold medal in the mace exercises and a bronze medal in the ball exercises. Another member of the team, Malak Mahmudlu won a bronze medal in the mace exercises.