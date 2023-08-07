РУС ENG

Normalization of Baku-Yerevan ties to be discussed today in Turkey

A meeting of the Turkish government, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will take place on Monday.

The meeting will discuss issues of domestic and foreign policy:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye,
  • the situation in the South Caucasus and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
  • the revival of the Black Sea grain initiative,
  • consistent attacks on the Quran in some Western countries, in particular in Sweden,
  • the fight against terrorism,
  • the work done in the province of Kahramanmarash over the past six months after the earthquake.
