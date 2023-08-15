L-39 trainer aircraft crashes in Russia's Kuban

15 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An L-39 trainer aircraft has crashed at an airfield in the Krasnodar Region in southern Russia, killing one crew member, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"An L-39 training aircraft of an aviation training regiment crashed on August 14, 2023 during a scheduled training flight in the Krasnodar Region during a landing approach. The airplane went down within the airfield’s limits," the ministry said.

According to preliminary reports from the scene, one of the crew members was killed. There was no damage or casualties on the ground, the cause of the crash is being established, the ministry reported.