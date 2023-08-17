Baku: actions of Armenian lobbyists in US Congress have bad impact on South Caucasus situation

17 Aug. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Hikmet Hajiyev said that attempts to limit military support for Azerbaijan were planned by representatives of the US Congress.

In an interview with Politico, he said that members of the US Congress were representatives of the Armenian lobby. According to him, they do not think about the national interests of their country.

Hajiyev stressed that such action would have a detrimental effect on the efforts of Washington and its allies to ensure peace in the South Caucasus.