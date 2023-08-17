Ruble continues to strengthen against world currencies

17 Aug. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruble continues to show growth against the dollar, the euro, and the yuan on the Moscow on August 17.

Thus, as of 12:53 Moscow time, the dollar fell to 1.84% to 92.92 rubles.

At 12:55 Moscow time, the euro fell below 101 rubles for the first time since August 1 and traded at 100.92 rubles (-2.2%), while the yuan was at around 12.63 rubles. (-2.07%).

By 13:13 Moscow time, the dollar accelerated the decline by 1.94% and reached 92.83 rubles, the euro fell by 2.15% to 100.98 rubles, and the yuan fell by 1.78% to 12.67 rubles.