Russian PM to pay visit to Armenia

24 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

According to earlier reports, heads of national governments from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states plan to discuss further development of integration processes within the EAEU in the mid-term and long-term perspective.

The event’s agenda also includes discussions on improving the union’s legislative basis, strengthening the existing formats of cooperation with other countries and building ties with potential partners.

It will be the third meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in 2023. The previous ones took place in Kazakhstan’s Almaty in early February and in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi in June.