Moscow to have calm and warm weather

30 Aug. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the forecasts of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, August 30 will be remembered by Muscovites and guests of the capital with warm calm weather. During the day, the temperatures will rise to +23 degrees, and at night it will get colder to + 13-15 degrees. Forecasters predict southeast winds of 4-9 m/s.

According to the weather department, the forecast for September 1 will be the same. The weather on the Day of Knowledge will be warm. The air will warm up to +23 -28 degrees. Showers and south wind of 3-8 m/s are expected.