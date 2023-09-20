Yevlakh to host meeting with Armenians of Karabakh tomorrow

20 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's administration proposed to hold a meeting with Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21 in Yevlakh.

It is expected that the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws will be discussed at the meeting, the presidential administration said.

A similar meeting was planned back in mid-August at the proposal of the Azerbaijani side; all logistical issues were resolved, but representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan violated the agreement at the last moment.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.