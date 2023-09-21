Prerequisites for Yerevan-Baku peace named by Kremlin

21 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are prerequisites for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but many technical issues must be solved before the treaty completed.

Official Moscow representative Dmitry Peskov said that it is premature to talk about the timing of concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but there are prerequisites for signing the agreement.

“No, now it is unlikely that anyone will name the timing [of signing a peace treaty], but given that the main issue of belonging to Karabakh as such has now been resolved - it was resolved and settled by the decision of Armenia to recognize the status of Karabakh - then we can say that the essential step forward is guaranteed,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

He further noted that there are many technical issues to be resolved so the agreement ca be finalized.