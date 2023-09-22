Baku invites Karabakh Armenians to be part peaceful coexistence

22 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenians are welcomed to be a part of our peaceful coexistence, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at the UN Security Council meeting.

The diplomat recalled that Baku once again reaffirms its intention to guarantee the rights and freedoms of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan and relevant international human rights mechanisms, including mechanisms designed for persons belonging to national minorities.

He added that the consolidation of different ethnic, religious, or linguistic minorities within one nation is a source of pride in Azerbaijan's history.

"Ethnic Armenian residents are invited to become a part of Azerbaijani model of peaceful coexistence. At the same time, Azerbaijan reminds that all states under international law have an obligation of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, not causing harm to efforts for the integration of persons belonging to national minorities, and refraining from igniting separatism on the territory of neighboring states. Azerbaijan is open to constructive contacts with all international partners sincerely interested in peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.