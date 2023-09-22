Illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh hand over weapons, ammunition

22 Sep. 23:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published photos and videos of confiscated military equipment, weapons and ammunition in the Karabakh region.

The illegal Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan have earlier begun to hand over weapons and ammunition to the Russian peacekeepers, temporarily deployed in Karabakh.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, more than 800 firearms, grenades, mortars, guided missiles, portable anti-aircraft missile systems were transferred.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.