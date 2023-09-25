Individuals responsible for mine death of civilians in Karabakh detained

25 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Individuals responsible for the tragic deaths of six people due to the placement of mines in a tunnel in Khojavend district, have been detained, the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan reported.

"In the course of anti-terrorist activities on September 19–20, persons suspected of participating in an illegal organized armed formation and committing terrorist acts were disarmed and detained, including those involved in the deaths of two civilians and four policemen as a result of the explosion of mines on the newly built tunnel road in the territory of Taghaverd village in Khojavend district and the 58th km of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road on September 19," the SSS said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.