Baku holds another meeting with Armenians of Khankendi

30 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another meeting between the Armenian residents of Khankendi and the central government of Azerbaijan was held in Yevlakh on September 29.

The central government of Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

Ramin Mammadov met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21 in Yevlakh. On September 25, Ramin Mammadov held a second meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the city of Khojaly.