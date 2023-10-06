Musk to address to International Astronautical Congress in Baku

6 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

SpaceX founder Elon Musk will speak online at the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which is taking place in Baku these days, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said.

Elon Musk will join the event in the online format, which is taking place at the Heydar Aliyev Center, at 17:45 (GMT+4) Baku time.

The speech will be broadcast live on the website of the International Astronautical Federation.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress is being held in Azerbaijan on October 2-6. Baku hosted this prestigious event for the first time in 1973, during the leadership of the country by the great leader Heydar Aliyev. After 50 years, the Congress is being held in Azerbaijan again.