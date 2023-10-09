Azerbaijan and Armenia may discuss peace treaty on October 12

9 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is considering the possibility of holding discussions among the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on October 12 in Bishkek on the sidelines of the CIS summit events, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

He emphasized that the dialog between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on the whole range of issues is ongoing.

"We hope that such contacts will be continued. We are considering the possibility of holding such discussions at the level of foreign ministers on October 12 this year in Bishkek on the margins of the CIS summit events," Mikhail Galuzin said.

According to him, Baku has already given its agreement in principle. The Russian side expects that Yerevan will also approach this issue responsibly and agree to participate in such negotiations, the official told RBC.