Baku Initiative Group opens office in Azerbaijan

21 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The office of the Baku Initiative Group has opened in the capital of Azerbaijan on October 21.

Officials, as well as local and foreign guests, have attended the event.

Executive director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov said the fight against neocolonialism will continue.

"Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement is coming to an end. The Baku Initiative Group has already officially started its activities. The fight against neocolonialism will continue. We will cooperate in the fight against colonialism in different parts of the world," Abbas Abbasov said.

Secretary general of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe Jean-Jacob Bicep said the Baku Initiative Group will become a significant platform.

"We are happy and proud to be here. The Baku Initiative Group will be a significant platform for our future work. I thank Azerbaijan and the Baku Initiative Group. This is a very important moment for us," he said.

Head of the Martinique Freedom Party Luc Carole said his party has been cooperating with Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group for several months.

"Our goal is to put an end to French colonialism. In addition, we have projects related to Azerbaijan. Our goal is to take steps in our struggle by uniting with other countries. Our friends in Azerbaijan are helping us with this work. It gives us strength," he said.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

An international conference, "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, was held in Baku on October 20.