Azerbaijan and Türkiye begin "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" drills

"Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises have begun today with the participation of servicemen from the Azerbaijani Army and the Turkish Armed Forces. The exercises will end on October 25.

"These drills, which are taking place across Azerbaijan, including Baku, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and freed regions, involve up to 3,000 men from both countries' armed services. There will also be 130 armored vehicles, up to 100 artillery pieces, more than 20 aircraft and aviation assets, engineering equipment, and small boats in the drills," the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

The exercises encompass a variety of modern military techniques, such as using artillery, aviation, and other military branches in combat operations, organizing their collaboration, creating pontoon bridges over rivers, and conducting airborne operations against a simulated adversary.