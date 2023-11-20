EU to engage in reconnaissance in Armenia

20 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and the European Union have signed an agreement on the status of the EU observer mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The agreement was signed at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vasilis Maragos.

The agreement on the status addresses legal issues.

The EU launched the civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia/EUMA) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) in February, 2023.