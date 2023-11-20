UN thanks Azerbaijan for hosting NAM conference

20 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva has expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for holding a conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment".

"Gender equality is an important step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. We are now in a very transformational phase. This conference will be a new opportunity for women in terms of the future," she said.

The NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" is being held in Baku under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs).