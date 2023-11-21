SPECA 2023 Economic Forum opens in Baku

21 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

SPECA 2023 Economic Forum “Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach” has kicked off in Baku.

The forum is based on the active position of member states to develop SPECA as a service-oriented, flexible and strategic platform for coordination of policy and cooperation issues to promote dialogue, consolidate positions, find solutions to common challenges, develop strategies and work plans for their implementation.

This forum reflects the key theme of Azerbaijan's SPECA chairmanship in 2023 "Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach".

It also builds on the achievements of recent years in positioning the SPECA region as a center of connectivity at the geographical center of the Eurasian continent.

The UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established in March, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.