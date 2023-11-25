MFA: Azerbaijani and EU citizens now visit each other more often

25 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There has been a significant increase in the number of mutual visits between the citizens of Azerbaijan and the European Union, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said during the meeting of the Joint Committee on Visa Facilitation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The sides had a constructive and detailed discussion on the mechanisms of application of simplifications resulting from the provisions of the Visa Facilitation Agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, signed on November 29, 2013, and the prospects for enhancing useful cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan in this field.

With reference to the statistical indicators for 2022 and as of November 15, 2023, it was emphasized that there is a significant increase in the number of mutual visits between the citizens of Azerbaijan and the EU.

During the meeting, the difficulties faced by the citizens of Azerbaijan in applying for visas at the EU diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan were brought to attention, and an exchange of views was held on mechanisms to eliminate those difficulties.