Guler arrives in Baku for summit with Hasanov and Burchuladze

27 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler arrived in Azerbaijan on November 26, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense said.

The minister will take part in the meeting of the defense ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia together with Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Juansher Burchuladze.

The last meeting in a similar format was held in Turkish Kars city in February of this year.

Guler was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other officials.