Moscow and Baku discuss cultural ties development

20 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy held a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on December 19, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Shvydkoy and Bayramov discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in humanitarian and cultural spheres, as well as the regional situation.

The Special Representative of the Russian President informed about the events in Russia in connection with the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev marked this year. He also expressed readiness to support the realization of joint activities between the two countries in cultural and humanitarian spheres next year.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.