Azerbaijani gymnasts win 6 gold medals in London

20 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Young Azerbaijani gymnasts from the "Ojag Sport" club pulled off medals in the Winter Stars Rhythmic and Aesthetic Gymnastics International Championship in London, according to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

At the competition, the athletes from the "Ojag Sport" club secured six gold medals and one silver.

Nilay Guliyeva, Alsu Abdullayeva, and Roya Alikishiyeva won gold medals in the ball exercise, as did Evelin Yoshpa and Maya Kozachuk in the hoop program.

Additionally, Kozachuk claimed "gold" for her composition with clubs, while Alikishiyeva secured a silver medal in the same category.